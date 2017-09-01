Teachers agree to contract

“We are very satisfied and we’re glad to be through it and get moving onto other things,” said Roger Haut, president and lead negotiator for the Jamestown Public School Board.

The JEA and School Board agreed to the recommendation of the North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission for an across-the-board first year $1,155 annual salary increase per teacher. JEA wanted the raise placed on the salary schedule which reduces the first-year raise to $1,032 with 12.75 percent deducted for the Teachers’ Fund for Retirement.

The JEA and School Board received a report with recommendation from a three-member Fact Finding Commission on Aug. 23. The report followed a public meeting on Aug. 15 to review JEA and School Board offers following an impasse on their contract negotiations on July 19.

The Fact Finding Commission had recommended a one-year contract. The School Board agreed to JEA’s offer of a second year to the contract with a $300 per-teacher raise.

Cody Mickelson, JEA president and lead negotiator, said the second year offers better stability and predictability. Having the opportunity to revisit the contract issues in one year is not an advantage when the likelihood of K-12 funding changes in a non-legislative year is not likely, he said.

Having a two-year contract with no raise in year two could actually work out as a pay cut the second year if health insurance and retirement fund costs also increase at the same time, Mickelson said. The second year $300 raise and using the salary schedule were essential for JEA for predictability and stability, he said.

“We feel the two-year contract is inherently better for both sides because we need to move into the classroom and focus our attention on what we are here to do,” Mickelson said. “We also feel that predictability is an important part of budgeting and (anticipating) what’s to come will help us to move on.”

Mickelson will now bring the offer back to the JEA members, who must approve it by a majority. The more than 30 teachers present appeared favorable, but it would be presumptuous to predict it will be accepted, he said.

Haut said the School Board’s final offer of $1,032 in year one and $300 in year two of the contract is just $114 more per teacher than school district’s initial $750 offer for each year.

“It was close to our offer and we wanted to get done with the process and so we moved up to that offer,” Haut said. “We believe that the two-year contract is more stable and better for the teachers, the school district and for everyone all around.”

The JEA and the School Board agreed to all the other recommendations of the Fact Finding Commission. This includes a $2.5 million school district contribution to the self-funded health care insurance fund, and the School Board will continue a 40 percent cost sharing of health insurance fund reserve shortfalls.

