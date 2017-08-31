Victim identified in New Town accident
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a New Town man killed in a Tuesday accident in Mountrail County.
Christian Wolf, 31, was killed when the 2013 Chevrolet Spark he was driving westbound on N.D. Highway 23 crossed the centerline and struck a 2009 Ford F-150 driven by Sheila Winkleman, 59, Seligman, Mo.
The vehicles stuck head on in the eastbound lane at about 11:39 a.m. Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene while Winkleman was transported by New Town Ambulance to Minot for treatment.
Both parties were wearing seat belts and airbags did deploy on both vehicles.