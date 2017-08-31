NW water utility work reschedule to Monday

Water outages will occur starting at approximately 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday in the 1100 and 1200 block of 4th Avenue Northwest, and along 11th Street Northwest between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue Northwest.

The work is contingent upon weather conditions that allow the work to occur. The outages will be temporary and water service will be resumed as soon as is possible, according to the city.