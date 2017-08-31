Community Block Party brings large crowd to downtown

With 112 vendor booths set up along both sides of 1st Avenue South offering a wide variety of free items for UJ students and community members, all of the UJ students who attended the party got to see one of the biggest events of the year in Jamestown.

Joseph Harris and Laurin Holquist, UJ freshmen from Gillette, Wyo., carried bags full of free stuff as they walked through the crowd. Harris said Jamestown reminds him of his hometown.

“I like it a lot,” he said about Jamestown. “It’s a small-town community. Everybody seems close.”

Harris said the Community Block Party was “a good time” and he thought it was a good way for the freshmen class to be introduced to the Jamestown community.

“I think this (the party) makes the freshmen here feel really welcome and makes us feel at home,” he said.

Holquist said she wasn’t sure what Jamestown would be like until she arrived on campus. So far she said she likes what she sees.

“It reminds me a lot of my hometown,” she said. “It (Jamestown)’s a gorgeous town and the community seem really close-knit.”

Holquist said she considered going to other colleges or universities, but those schools were all much bigger than UJ.

“They were too big for my liking,” she said. “I really like Jamestown, the staff at the school is really nice.”

Josh Whidden and Ruby DeCora took part in a participatory booth organized by the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office at the Community Block Party. The two freshmen from Durango, Colo., tried on a pair of safety goggles that simulated a person’s vision when her or she is impaired by alcohol or drugs. They then tried to walk a straight line, just like if they were given a sobriety test.

Whidden and DeCora both did fairly well, with only a few wobbles and sways.

DeCora said the party was their first chance to get off campus and explore the Jamestown area a little bit.

“We live 18 hours away (from Jamestown) and we just got here,” she said. “I think this (the party) is a lot of fun.”

Whidden said Jamestown is a little bit bigger than his hometown, but has a familiar small-town feel.