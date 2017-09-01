Search
    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 5:11 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 1:

    * 7 traffic citations

    * 3 traffic warnings

    * 1 parking ticket

    * 1 accident investigated

    * 2 criminal arrests

    * 2 warrants served

    * 2 crimes investigated

    * 2 disturbance calls

    * 54 public assistance calls

    * 3 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 1:

    * 5 assist other agency

    * 3 civil process services

    * 1 security check

    * 3 moving violations

    * 1 transport

    * 1 warrant

    * 1 miscellaneous call

    * 17 calls for service

    * 1 K9 call

    * 1 public relations call

