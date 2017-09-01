In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 1:
* 7 traffic citations
* 3 traffic warnings
* 1 parking ticket
* 1 accident investigated
* 2 criminal arrests
* 2 warrants served
* 2 crimes investigated
* 2 disturbance calls
* 54 public assistance calls
* 3 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 1:
* 5 assist other agency
* 3 civil process services
* 1 security check
* 3 moving violations
* 1 transport
* 1 warrant
* 1 miscellaneous call
* 17 calls for service
* 1 K9 call
* 1 public relations call