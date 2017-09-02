One sentenced on felony charge

Cruz was accused of possessing one or more syringes and one or more spoons, used or intended for use with methamphetamine on Jan. 10.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Cruz to 140 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with 140 days suspended on the condition Cruz successfully completes recommended treatment.

Cruz was also ordered to not own or possess a firearm for two years and to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.