Southeast District Court

Daniel D. Narum, Ellendale, Presiding Judge

Mark Blumer, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

Cherie Clark, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre , Jamestown

Jay Schmitz , Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FORGERY (TWO COUNTS)/FORGERY OR COUNTERFEITING

Kourtni Mae Dockter, 22, Bismarck, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $225 indigent recoupment, $470 restitution, $2,495 fine/state, $75 victim-witness fee, submit to fingerprints, not possess or own firearms for one year (Schmitz).

DRIVING OPERATING A VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

Gregory Dale Nordstrom, 45, 146 Sunnyside Trailer Court, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Blumer).

Jessica Ann Nygaard, 27, 210 Northland Estates, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Blumer).

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE PRIVILEGE IS SUSPENDED OR REVOKED/DROVE OR IN ACTUAL PHYSICAL CONTROL OF MOTOR VEHICLE/POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Amber Jo Entzminger, 32, 4760 80th Ave. S, $50 community service supervision fee,

$250 criminal administration fee, $200 defense/facility administration fee, $1,500 fine/state, $50 victim-witness fee, 10 days, two days credit for time served, 20 hours community service, chemical dependency evaluation, 24/7 sobriety program, not possess or own firearms for one year (Clark).

DUTY UPON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

Abdishakur Mohamed Maalim, 18, 1700 11th Ave. NE, Apt. 6, $25 community service supervision fee, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $200 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 hours community service, not possess or own firearms for one year (Clark).

RECKLESS DRIVING

Brenna Rae Ramirez, 23, Ludington, Mich., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 days suspended, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (LeFevre).

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, OR DELIVERED BY MISTAKE

Cody Marie Kalis, 37, 1023 4th Ave. NE, $25 community service supervision fee,

$200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 hours community service, not possess or own firearms for one year (Blumer).