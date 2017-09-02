Aug. 27: 1:43 p.m., ready squad responded to 411 15th Ave. NE, multi-family dwelling. Cause: pull station was pulled intentionally. Time out: 30 minutes.

Aug. 27: 2:08 p.m., ready squad responded to 501 19th St. NE, multi-family dwelling. Cause: accidental alarm activation. Time out: 15 minutes.

Aug. 28: 9:31 p.m., 411 15th Ave. NE, multi-family dwelling. Cause: pull station was pulled intentionally. Fire alarm was reset. Time out: 20 minutes.

Other ready squad calls:

Aug. 29: 10:19 p.m., ready squad responded to 111 2nd St. NE, Gladstone Inn & Suites, to investigate a strange odor. Firefighters checked for smoke/fire; none was detected. Cause: unknown. Time out: 25 minutes.