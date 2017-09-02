General Store repairs completed

Beechie said he did a followup inspection of the General Store on Thursday to review the work of licensed plumbers conducted last week and on Monday. The work was required after a July 19 plumbing compliance inspection of the General Store building identified several drain line problems.

“I did an inspection of the General store and everything is code compliant now,” Beechie said. “It’s a done deal.”

The initial inspection reported “bad and illegal plumbing” that presented a condition where bacterial migration was possible with the ice cream cooler. The report also said a non-vented kitchen sink drain line was used as an open drain to the outside and a garden hose was used as a sink drain line to collect condensate from cooling units.

“All the work is done,” said Charley Tanata, who owns the business located in the General Store.

Marcie Bata, director of environmental health at Central Valley Health District, said the followup plumbing work would not require a health inspection. The compliance with the Plumbing Board is what needed to occur to be in compliance with the North Dakota Department of Health, she said.

“For us to a require a permit inspection they would have to add or remove fixtures,” Bata said.

On Aug. 8 the Frontier Village Association Board notified Tanata that as the tenant of the General Store building and the person who installed the original plumbing, he was responsible for the cost of plumbing repairs.