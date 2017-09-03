Jamestown Fire Department calls Aug. 11-30:

Aug. 18: 8:13 p.m., fire department was dispatched to 218 10th St. SE, to a report of a fire. All fire units were cancelled en route; call was handled by law enforcement. Cause: illegal fire pit. No injuries reported. Time out: 10 minutes.

Aug. 26: 6:12 p.m., fire department responded to Interstate 94 Mile Marker 258, to a report of a vehicle on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire and investigated. Cause: undetermined. No injuries reported. Time out: 30 minutes.

Stutsman County ROV Team/Dive Team calls:

Aug. 16: 1 p.m., Stutsman County ROV Team responded to 4 miles west of Streeter to assist in locating a possible missing person and vehicle in the water. ROV was used to locate a vehicle that left the road into the water. Vehicle was located and Stutsman County Dive Team was activated. Time out: 10 hours.

Aug. 16: 1:54 p.m., Stutsman County Dive Team was responded to 4 miles west of Streeter to assist in locating a possible missing person in the water. Divers were used to help remove vehicle from the water and assist in the recovery of one person from the water. Time out: 8 hours.

Ready squad fire alarm activation calls where no smoke/fire was detected and fire alarms were reset:

Aug. 16: 10:49 a.m., 2430 20th St. SW, Essentia Health Clinic. Cause: intentional act. Fire alarm was reset. Time out: 25 minutes.

Aug. 21: 4:19 p.m, 2501 Circle Drive, North Dakota State Hospital-New Horizon Building. Time out: 15 minutes.

Aug. 27: 1:43 p.m., ready squad responded to 411 15th Ave. NE, multi-family dwelling. Cause: pull station was pulled intentionally. Time out: 30 minutes.

Aug. 27: 2:08 p.m., ready squad responded to 501 19th St. NE, multi-family dwelling. Cause: accidental alarm activation. Time out: 15 minutes.

Aug. 28: 9:31 p.m., 411 15th Ave. NE, multi-family dwelling. Cause: pull station was pulled intentionally. Fire alarm was reset. Time out: 20 minutes.

Other ready squad calls:

Aug. 11: 7 p.m., 1418 4th Ave. NE, single-family dwelling, to check for carbon monoxide. 0ppm was detected. Cause: faulty detector. Time out: 25 minutes.

Aug. 12: 2:43 p.m., 2605 Circle Drive, NDSH-Lahaug Building, to investigate smoke alarm activation. Firefighters checked for smoke/fire; none was detected. Cause: water leak. Fire alarm was reset. Time out: 35 minutes.

Aug. 16: 6:55 a.m., ready squad responded to 2700 8th Ave. SW, Hampton Inn & Suites, to investigate gas odor. Firefighters checked the structure inside and out for a natural gas odor. Montana-Dakota Utilities was requested to assist. Cause: unknown. Time out: 40 minutes.

Aug. 29: 10:19 p.m., ready squad responded to 111 2nd St. NE, Gladstone Inn & Suites, to investigate a strange odor. Firefighters checked for smoke/fire; none was detected. Cause: unknown. Time out: 25 minutes.