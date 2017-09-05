Not Ron Lenz.

Lenz, of Sutton, N.D., traveled to Deadwood, S.D., Friday for a long weekend trip before school starts at Midkota Public School Tuesday. He drove his Dodge pickup truck and said gas prices were about the same between here and Deadwood.

“Well … it all hurts,” he said Monday about paying about a dime more per gallon for fuel as compared to last week. Hurricane Harvey decimated parts of Texas and Louisiana and shut down many oil refineries, which has impacted fuel prices.

Lenz works at Midkota Public School and said his daily commute from Sutton to school and back is about 8 miles.

As of Monday afternoon, the average price for regular gas in North Dakota was $2.49 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.com, a smartphone application that allows members to report gas prices to other members. The company also employs analysts with experience in the oil and fuel market.

While most of North Dakota is paying about $2.49 a gallon for regular, Stutsman County was averaging $2.46 a gallon for regular fuel. Cass County was averaging about $2.32 a gallon. Gas Buddy.com reported the national average for regular gas was $2.63 a gallon.

AAA.com reported similar gas prices for the nation and North Dakota. Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said last week in a press release that the company expected gas prices to increase significantly, then start to go down as oil refineries come back online and the cleanup after Hurricane Harvey moves forward.

Herb Spitzer of Streeter was filling his Jeep SUV at the Cenex station and convenience store on 10th Street Southwest in Jamestown Monday. He said it’s 50 miles one way between his home and Jamestown, and he travels to Jamestown “quite often.” He said a 10-cent-per-gallon price increase is something he notices, but he prefers to look on the bright side.

“... it’s a far cry from four bucks (a gallon),” he said.

While the price of gas was on his mind, Spencer said there were bigger concerns in the world.

“What is going on in North Korea is way more concerning,” he said. “This stuff (gas prices), that’s the easy stuff.”

