JPD officer helps to extinguish blaze
1 / 2
2 / 2
Jamestown police and fire units responded to a backyard grass fire Tuesday in Jamestown.
A 4:35 p.m. call about a grass fire at 414 4th Ave. SW was made by JPD officer Patrick Nelson, according to Stutsman County Communications Center. By the time Jamestown Fire Department arrived at the scene at 4:38 p.m., Nelson had already gone to work extinguishing the fire using the extinguisher from his squad car. JFD cleared the scene at 4:52 p.m.
JFD could not be reached for more details on the nature of the fire call or if there was any injuries or damage to property.