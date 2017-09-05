JPD officer helps to extinguish blaze

Jamestown police officer Patrick Nelson, left, talks with a fellow officer Tuesday with the fire extinguisher he used to help extinguish a backyard grass fire ahead of Jamestown Fire Department arriving at 4:35 p.m. at 414 4th Ave. SW., according to Stutsman County Communications Center. Tom LaVenture / The Sun

Jamestown police and fire units responded to a backyard grass fire Tuesday in Jamestown.

A 4:35 p.m. call about a grass fire at 414 4th Ave. SW was made by JPD officer Patrick Nelson, according to Stutsman County Communications Center. By the time Jamestown Fire Department arrived at the scene at 4:38 p.m., Nelson had already gone to work extinguishing the fire using the extinguisher from his squad car. JFD cleared the scene at 4:52 p.m.