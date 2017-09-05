In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 5:
* 22 traffic citations
* 23 traffic warnings
* 1 parking ticket
* 7 accidents investigated
* 7 criminal arrests
* 1 juvenile referral
* 2 warrants served
* 5 crimes investigated
* 2 disturbance calls
* 139 public assistance calls
* 6 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 5:
* 11 animal calls
* 4 assist other agencies
* 1 controlled burns
* 19 civil process services
* 1 information report
* 4 suspicious activity calls
* 5 security checks
* 8 moving violations
* 1 motorist assist
* 9 warrants
* 7 miscellaneous calls
* 78 calls for service