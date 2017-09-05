Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:21 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 5:

    * 22 traffic citations

    * 23 traffic warnings

    * 1 parking ticket

    * 7 accidents investigated

    * 7 criminal arrests

    * 1 juvenile referral

    * 2 warrants served

    * 5 crimes investigated

    * 2 disturbance calls

    * 139 public assistance calls

    * 6 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 5:

    * 11 animal calls

    * 4 assist other agencies

    * 1 controlled burns

    * 19 civil process services

    * 1 information report

    * 4 suspicious activity calls

    * 5 security checks

    * 8 moving violations

    * 1 motorist assist

    * 9 warrants

    * 7 miscellaneous calls

    * 78 calls for service

    Explore related topics:NewslocalrecordsLaw enforcementjamestownstutsman county
    Advertisement