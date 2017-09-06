Friebel said he anticipates approval of a Small Business Administration loan by Sept. 15, allowing him to tentatively start residential recycling pickup on Nov. 1.

“I’m very pleased it will be going forward,” said Becky Thatcher-Keller, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce. “I know people were frustrated about the situation. To know it is going forward is a big relief.”

In August, a month after the original planned date of implementation, the city of Jamestown and Recycling Center of North Dakota had not been able to set tentative dates for beginning service.

The Recycling Center of North Dakota was awarded the bid for recycling pickup on Feb. 8, with a planned start date of July 1.

The contract between the Recycling Center and the city of Jamestown was signed April 11.

“We couldn’t do anything at the bank (until the contract was finalized),” Friebel said. “This has been taking way longer than I hoped.”

Friebel said once the loan is approved, the process of purchasing trucks, acquiring a building for sorting the recyclables and equipment for the sorting process should go quickly.

Delays in the delivery of automated garbage trucks ordered by the city of Jamestown in January slowed its transition to a pay-as-youthrow garbage collection system.

Under the pay-as-you-throw system, each residence pays a garbage fee based on the size of the garbage container.

RALPH FRIEBEL, owner, Recycling Center of North Dakota

The automated garbage trucks will allow collection of garbage by the driver rather than the current three-person crews.

The improved efficiency of the garbage collection is factored into the cost of the combined garbage and recycling collections that will be charged residents when service begins.

Delivery of the new garbage containers started in August and is continuing but should be complete within two weeks, City Administrator Jeff Fuchs said.

Fuchs said vendors are now fitting the garbage collection bodies on the truck chassis and expects delivery this month.

“We anticipate delivery by the end of September but they haven’t set a date,” he said.

Fuchs said the city would begin using the new automated trucks as soon as they are delivered.

“We already have the containers out there,” he said. “When we get the trucks we’ll go. We won’t wait for recycling.”

Fuchs said he anticipates the city’s pay-asyou-throw system and new equipment may take a little fine tuning before things work smoothly. He said it would be best if those adjustments occurred before winter weather complicates the process.

“There are always some bugs to work out,” he said. “The more we can use the new system the better.”

