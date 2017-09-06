Committee considers reservoir dredging, campground expansion

The Stutsman County Park Board approved forming two committees Tuesday to look into two issues: dredging a section of Jamestown Reservoir and a possible expansion of Pelican Point campground.

The board appointed a committee of Nicole Meland, interim county auditor/chief operating officer; Jessica Alonge, interim county chief deputy auditor/county recorder; Marlyn Bertsch, county parks superintendent, and board members David Schwartz and Jason Hogue to investigate costs on dredging part of the reservoir and expanding the campground.

State Sens. John Grabinger and Terry Wanzek, both of Jamestown, approached Mark Klose, County Commission chairman, about having a section of land located north of the bridge to Jamestown Reservoir island dredged to remove a 250-by-50-foot channel that would let the water flow and help remove sediment built up at the boat launch and fishing dock located near by.

Klose said he had done some initial work with Meland on permits the county needed to get the dredging work done. Grabinger said at the meeting that the North Dakota Game and Fish Department may have funding available to pay for most of the excavation work, but the board would have to remove the excavated material.

The committee will also look at the cost for possibly expanding Pelican Point campground. The committee will find out an estimated cost for engineering work and determine how many new campsites could be placed on a piece of land that is county owned and adjacent to the campground.

In other business, the County Commission unanimously approved a request from Josh Smaage, the county information technology director, to spend $5,100 to expand the keyless entry system for the Stutsman County Courthouse and the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center from 64 doors up to 80 doors. Smaage said the county was at its limit with keyless entry doors and needed to expand the system.

