TRAC opens on Tuesday
The Two Rivers Activity Center opened for business on Tuesday.
The center houses an indoor aquatic center that includes two water slide, a three-lane lap-swimming pool, a lazy river and a smaller pool area for swimming lessons and aquatic exercise classes.
The center also includes a fitness center, a child care facility – the OnTrac Learning Center, indoor multisport courts, a sauna, locker rooms, and a turf field covered by an inflatable dome.
TRAC is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call 252-8722 for more information.