School Board hears report on relationships

Luke Anderson, principal of Gussner Elementary School, and Shane Ringdahl, a school counselor at Gussner, reported on relationship mapping, which is a way to gauge the strength and impact of interpersonal relationships between adults and students in the school. The goal is to develop positive relationships to ensure that students are comfortable with approaching adults about anything, Anderson said.

“It was an aha moment for everyone in the building,” Anderson said of the exercise after mapping adult relationships with all Gussner students.

In other business, the school board (CAP) approved the following agenda items 6-0 with School Board members Diane Hanson, Greg Allen and Steve Veldkamp not present:

► a $28,250 hockey rental agreement at Wilson Arena with Jamestown Parks and Recreation. There will be a $250 increase for each year of a 10-year agreement through 2027, according to Sally Ost, JPS business manager.

► second readings on eight revised school district policies and procedures regarding personnel.

