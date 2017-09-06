Berthold accident investigated

Timothy Bartsch, 63, was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup westbound on Highway 2 when the pickup entered the north ditch and traveled a short distance before returning to the highway. Bartsch lost control of the vehicle which rolled and ejected him from the vehicle. He was found on the shoulder of the road by a passing motorist.

Bartsch was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.