NDFU plans fly-in

Mark Watne, NDFU president, said the fly-in is designed to focus on the need for a stronger safety net for agriculture producers as well as rising health care costs and the need to expand ethanol production.

“We’re struggling in farm country,” Watne said. “Low commodity prices and rising input costs continue to impact our bottom lines. There are a lot of economic factors out of our control, too, everything from currency fluctuations to global trade uncertainty to corporate ag consolidations.”

Participants in the fly-in will meet with USDA officials and members of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees during their three-day lobbying effort ending Sept. 13.