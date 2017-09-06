Tree City USA honors announced

Sixty-four percent of North Dakota’s population lives in a Tree City USA community. North Dakota’s largest Tree City is Fargo, and North Dakota has the smallest Tree City in the nation, Sibley, with a population of 22.

Area 2017 Tree City USAs include: Carrington, 27 years; Cooperstown, 29; Ellendale, 24; Jamestown, 37; LaMoure, 32; Lisbon, 28; New Rockford, 25; Oakes,10; and Valley City, 29.

These leaders will be recognized at the Fargodome at a noon luncheon followed by an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani and State Forester Larry Kotchman will present each representative with a plaque and a tree print. The award winners will also attend the Trees Bowl football game at 2:30 p.m. and be recognized on the floor during half-time.

The North Dakota Forest Service will distribute 3,000 Meyer and Black Hills spruce trees after the game.

For more information on the Tree City, Tree Campus, or Tree Line USA programs, contact Gerri Makay, community forestry manager, at gerri.makay@ndsu.edu or (701) 652-2951.