JAGST offering Grief Support Group

In his book, “Understanding Your Grief,” internationally recognized expert in the field of loss and grief, Dr. Alan Wolfelt says, “You can benefit from a connectedness that comes from people who have also had a death in their lives. Support groups, where people come together and share the common bond of experience, can be invaluable in helping you and your grief and supporting your need to mourn long after the event of the death.”

In today’s fast-paced society, people who have had a significant loss are often expected to be “over it” in a matter of a few weeks. They may even expect this of themselves. In reality, it may take years for someone to work through his or her grief. The support group experience allows individuals to express grief in their own unique way and on their own unique timetable.

The group is free of charge, however, participants are asked to register to ensure that enough materials are available. Participants should plan to attend all six sessions. For more information, or to register, call Charlotte at 952-9358 or 320-3297 or Kathy at 952-8001 or 659-8001.