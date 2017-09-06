Governor’s Workforce & Human Resources Conference set

The conference will include state and national presenters who will focus on creating actionable workforce strategies. This interactive conference will showcase practical, demand-driven solutions for today's workforce challenges.

The three-day conference will feature a number of speakers including business strategist Kathleen Wood, award-winning social psychologist and author Ron Friedman and talent management specialists Joe Gerstandt and Jason Lauritsen.

Attendees will have an opportunity to network and share best practices with fellow attendees throughout the event. Concurrent sessions during the conference will cover topics such as employee retention and recruitment, succession planning and managing labor issues.

The conference offers 14 continuing education credit hours that support both the Society for Human Resource Management and Human Resources Certification Institute certifications.

The conference is hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum, the North Dakota Department of Commerce and the North Dakota Society for Human Resource Management. For additional information or to register for the conference, visit https://www.workforce.nd.gov/workforce/GovernorsWorkforceHRConference/.