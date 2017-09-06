Sex offender changes address
A convicted sex offender has changed his address in Jamestown, according to the Jamestown Police Department.
Jordan Aaron Smith, 21, lives at 403 1st Ave. N No. 11. He does not drive a vehicle.
Smith is described as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 187 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Smith, who was convicted of gross sexual imposition with a 14-year-old girl in 2014, is on probation with North Dakota Parole and Probation and is on GPS monitoring. He is not wanted by law enforcement.