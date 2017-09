Sixth grade students from Jamestown and the surrounding area participated in Eco-Ed Day Wednesday at Pipestem Dam. Here students learn about river flow and water erosion. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Around 175 Jamestown Middle School student took part in Eco-Ed Day at the Pipestem Creek Trail and Dam, where they had local ecologist talk about the watershed and soil. James Gerholdt also presented his traveling Remarkable Reptiles show with a lot of scaley surprises. Tom LaVenture / The Sun