    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:10 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 6:

    * 4 traffic citations

    * 4 traffic warnings

    * 2 accidents investigated

    * 1 juvenile referral

    * 1 warrant served

    * 1 crime investigated

    * 1 disturbance call

    * 37 public assistance calls

    * 1 animal call

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 6:

    * 1 animal call

    * 1 assist other agency

    * 1 controlled burn

    * 6 civil process services

    * 2 information reports

    * 1 suspicious activity call

    * 3 security checks

    * 1 moving violation

    * 4 warrants

    * 5 traffic stops

    * 3 miscellaneous calls

    * 28 calls for service

