In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 6:
* 4 traffic citations
* 4 traffic warnings
* 2 accidents investigated
* 1 juvenile referral
* 1 warrant served
* 1 crime investigated
* 1 disturbance call
* 37 public assistance calls
* 1 animal call
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 6:
* 1 animal call
* 1 assist other agency
* 1 controlled burn
* 6 civil process services
* 2 information reports
* 1 suspicious activity call
* 3 security checks
* 1 moving violation
* 4 warrants
* 5 traffic stops
* 3 miscellaneous calls
* 28 calls for service