Work at the Stutsman County Courthouse
McGruder Construction Co. is removing the concrete steps, access ramps and portions of the sidewalk at the main entrance of the Stutsman County Courthouse.
Work started this week on the project that will replace and improve the entrance with new steps, sidewalk and access ramp, as well as new entrance doors to the courthouse. The work will be completed in early October. The public may use the north entrance off of 5th Street Southeast while the work is ongoing.