Speeds increase on CP line in Jamestown area

The maximum speed for trains traveling between Valley City and Emrick, N.D., will increase from 49 mph to 60 mph on Sept. 20.

Emrick is located in Wells County about 5 miles southeast of Fessenden. Communities along the route include Rogers, Leal, Wimbledon, Courtenay, Kensal, Bordulac, Carrington and Cathay.

Andy Cummings, media relations for the Canadian Pacific, said the increased speed was possible due to investments in modern signaling technology.

“Track infrastructure and inspection standards meet or exceed all federal requirements for 60 mph operation,” he said.

Motorists should use caution when approaching train tracks. More safety information on rail safety is available at Operation Lifesaver at www.oli.org.