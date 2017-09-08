In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 8:
* 4 traffic citations
* 5 traffic warnings
* 1 parking ticket
* 1 accident investigated
* 1 criminal arrest
* 8 crimes investigated
* 37 public assistance calls
* 5 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 8:
* 1 accident
* 1 animal call
* 4 assist other agencies
* 1 theft
* 1 court security
* 5 civil process services
* 1 finger printing
* 3 security checks
* 1 traffic hazard
* 1 moving violation
* 3 transports
* 1 warrant
* 3 traffic stops
* 27 calls for service
* 1 extra patrol