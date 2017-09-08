Search
    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 3:10 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 8:

    * 4 traffic citations

    * 5 traffic warnings

    * 1 parking ticket

    * 1 accident investigated

    * 1 criminal arrest

    * 8 crimes investigated

    * 37 public assistance calls

    * 5 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 8:

    * 1 accident

    * 1 animal call

    * 4 assist other agencies

    * 1 theft

    * 1 court security

    * 5 civil process services

    * 1 finger printing

    * 3 security checks

    * 1 traffic hazard

    * 1 moving violation

    * 3 transports

    * 1 warrant

    * 3 traffic stops

    * 27 calls for service

    * 1 extra patrol

