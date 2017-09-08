Second fire reported on icehouse trail

JFD arrived on the scene at 4:21 p.m. with 26 firefighters in four trucks, said JFD Lt. Sheldon Mohr, and cleared the scene at 5:02 p.m.

There was a grass fire along the old icehouse trail, Mohr said. There was no clear ignition source or other indication as to what could have started the fire, he said.

Jamestown police and fire units responded to the same location for a grass fire on Tuesday. JPD officer Patrick Nelson called in the fire and used a fire extinguisher to put it out prior to JFD arriving at the scene at 4:38 p.m.

Sgt. Sid Mann, JPD day shift commander, said the JPD officers arrived on scene both Tuesday and Friday to support JFD in the event there needed to be a road block or an evacuation. Once the fire was under control Friday the officers started asking neighbors if anyone had seen anything suspicious to follow up, he said.

“Just to see if anyone saw kids with matches or a person smoking,” Mann said. “It could just be that the wind picked up something but we wanted to do our due diligence.”