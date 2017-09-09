Lind, Mindt, Steele receive honors

The Corr e c t i o n a l Center said all three employees are deserving of the a w a r d s because of their prof e s s i o n - alism and c o n t r i b u - tions to JRCC.

C o r r e c - tional Officer Arlie Lind was chosen as the April employee of the month for the James River Correctional Center. Lind has been working on a garden project for the last two summers. Through this project, he grown gardens and donated food to the local food bank. When he is not able to work in the garden area, he helps with construction. Lind is always willing to help with no complaints, his supervisor said.

Sgt. Derrick Mindt was chosen as the May employee of the month for the James River Correctional Center. While working nights, Mindt has taken the opportunity to put his observation and other skills to work, his supervisor said. He works on investigations and presents that information to the oncoming shift. In May, Mindt assisted in saving another person’s life.

Brandi Steele, an office assistant, was chosen as the June employee of the month. Steele is instrumental in supplying the programming areas with skills cards, her supervisor said. She completes several duties each month and will do whatever she can to help out. She enters data correctly and in a timely manner, her supervisor said. She is personable when dealing with the public.