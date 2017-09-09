Three sentenced on felony charges

Three people were sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Charles Wesley Barton, 58, Valley City, N.D., pleaded guilty to manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, a Class B felony, criminal trespass, a Class C felony and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor.

Barton was accused of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver on June 7, and entering a home without permission and using a motor vehicle without permission on Sept. 2, 2015.

Judge James Hovey sentenced Barton to 20 months in the North Dakota Department of Corrections on each felony charge with credit for 84 days served and 360 days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on the misdemeanor charge with credit for 84 days served. The sentences are to be served concurrently, and Barton is entitled to any credit for good behavior earned prior to the trial.

Hovey also ordered Barton to be placed on one year supervised probation and must pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class B felony is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by one year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Tanner Wayne Baumgardner, 24, Drake, N.D., pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Class C felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.

Baumgardner was accused of possessing one or more glass pipes intended for use with m e t h a m p h e t a m i n e , possessing a .22 caliber rifle while being convicted of a felony within the last five years, and possessing methamphetamine on Feb. 6.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Baumgardner to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 41 days served on each felony and 120 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 41 days served on the misdemeanor charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently and Baumgardner is eligible for work release and entitled to any credit for good behavior earned prior to trial.

Baumgardner will placed on two years supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

Amanda Faye Olson, 27, Dickey, N.D., pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

Olson was accused of possessing a glass pipe intended for use with methamphetamine on Jan. 3.

Hovey sentenced Olson to 84 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 84 days served.

Hovey also sentenced Olson to two years supervised probation and to pay a $400 criminal bond forfeiture/ state, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee.