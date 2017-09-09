Court report for Sept. 9, 2017

District Court in Jamestown include:

Dan Narum, Ellendale, presiding

judge;

Mark Blumer, Valley City

Bradley Cruff, Wahpeton

John E. Greenwood, Jamestown

James D. Hovey, New Rockford

Troy LeFevre, Jamestown

Jay Schmitz, Valley City

The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/ CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Scott Neil Krebs, 23, Valley City, N.D., $25 community service supervision fee, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $1,284 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, 360 days, 345 days suspended, four days credit for time served, 11 days beginning Sept. 11, 10 hours community service, two years supervised probation (LeFevre).

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Tiffanie Lynn Mickelson, 39, 3149 Lakeview Drive, $25 community service supervision fee,

$125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 50 hours community service, no barking dog complaint for one year, not possess or own firearms for one year (Hovey).

DRIVING OPERATING A VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

Christina L. Horgeshimer, 37, Oakes, N.D., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Hovey).

Christopher John Langenhoven, 27, Gackle, N.D., $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $500 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms for one year (Hovey).

DROVE IN VIOLATION OF RESTRICTIONS

Bruce Charles Jacobson, 62, 903 17th St. SW, $150 city of Jamestown transfer fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended, notify court of address change, not possess or own firearms for one year (Hovey).

LITTERING AND OPEN BURNING PROHIBITED

Damon R. Smith, 19, 403 3rd Ave. NW, $25 community service supervision fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $200 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, 50 hours community service, not possess or own firearms for one year (Hovey).

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Rebecca Lynn Parsons, 34, 1618 16th St. SW, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $150 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, nine days, nine days credit for time served, not possess or own firearms for one year (Hovey).

P O S S E S S I O N / C O NSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21

Alex Michael Gums, 19, 8352 41st St. SE, $25 community service supervision fee,

$125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, 10 hours community service, not possess or own firearms for one year (Hovey).

JFD CALLS

Sept. 3: 6:12 p.m., fire department responded to 1601 12th Ave. NE, a report of a fire in a dumpster. Firefighters extinguished the fire and investigated. Cause: undetermined. No injuries reported. Time out: 40 minutes.

Sept. 3: 10:08 p.m., fire department responded to Interstate 94 mile marker No. 269, at the request of the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters provided lighting and water to wash highway at the accident scene. Time out: 3 hours, 10 minutes.

Sept. 5: 4:34 p.m., fire department responded to 414 4th Ave. SW, to a report of a grass fire along the river. Fire was extinguished by JPD before arrival of fire units. Firefighters wet down the area and investigated. Cause: undetermined. No injuries reported. Time out: 25 minutes.

Ready squad calls (fire alarm was activated, no smoke/fire was detected and the fire alarm was reset):

Sept. 3: 5:39 p.m., 6000 College Lane-Nierling Hall. Cause: unknown. Time out: 25 minutes.

Sept. 3: 11:18 p.m., 6000 College Lane-Wilson Hall. Cause: unattended candle. Time out: 20 minutes.

Sept. 5: 1:41 p.m., 112 6th Ave. SE, multi-family dwelling. Cause: accidental alarm activation. Time out: 25 minutes.

Sept. 6: 10:52 a.m.,112 6th Ave. SE, multi-family dwelling. Cause: accidental alarm activation. Time out: 20 minutes.

Sept. 7: 8:15 a.m., 1005 7th Ave. SW, single-family dwelling. Cause: faulty detector. Time out: 15 minutes.