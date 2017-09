1 / 13

A boy reaches out for a frozen treat from the Steele Vets Club car in the Medina Fall Festival parade on Saturday. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 2 / 13

A desserts volunteer waves to someone Saturday at the American Legion Hall in Medina, during the Medina Fall Festival weekend activities. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 3 / 13

The Medina High School band performs during the Medina Fall Festival parade on Saturday. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 4 / 13

Community members look over the exhibits at the American Legion Hall on Saturday, as part of the Medina Fall Festival activities. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 5 / 13

Community members inspect the tomato exhibits at the American Legion Hall on Saturday during the Medina Fall Festival. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 6 / 13

A community members inspects the apple exhibits at the American Legion Hall on Saturday during the Medina Fall Festival. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 7 / 13

Kids watch the parade floats on Saturday at the Medina Fall Festival. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 8 / 13

Onlookers get a kick out of a man in a bunny suit with a drum marching in the Medina Fall Festival parade on Saturday. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 9 / 13

Kids run up to the Red Barron float in the Medina Fall Festival parade on Saturday. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 10 / 13

A girl and a man collect candy thrown from the parade floats Saturday during the Medina Fall Festival. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 11 / 13

Families watch the parade Saturday during the Medina Fall Festival, an annual community days event sponsored by the Medina Lions Club, is being held this weekend in Medina, N.D. The three-day event started Friday and includes a parade, arts and crafts show, truck and tractor pull and an all-faith service. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 12 / 13