Keith Norman fires a cannon Saturday during the Big Guns of the Old West event at Fort Seward. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 1 / 8

Ann Marks, left, talks to visitors at Fort Seward about cooking with a Dutch oven on Saturday as part of Big Guns of the Old West event. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 2 / 8

Dale Marks, left, talks to visitors at Fort Seward about his antique rifles and pistols as part of Big Guns of the Old West event. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 3 / 8

Reenactment soldiers provide a demonstration firing of an 1874 Gatling Gun on Saturday as part of Big Guns of the Old West at Fort Seward. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 4 / 8

Sgt. Chuck Keller, left, poses with guests following a demonstration firing of an 1874 Gatling Gun on Saturday as part of Big Guns of the Old West at Fort Seward. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 5 / 8

The wind was strong enough to keep the large flag fully extended on Saturday for the Big Guns of the Old West event at Fort Seward. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 6 / 8

Keith Norman following a cannon demonstration Saturday during the Big Guns of the Old West event at Fort Seward. Tom LaVenture / The Sun 7 / 8