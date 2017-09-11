What: Potato bar When: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, Jamestown Admission: $7 Details: Potato bar, bake sale, silent and live auctions, to help with Brian Kunz medical bills. Contact: Kathy Greer, 320-2665 or customink.com/fundraising/ teambriankunz

What: Golf scramble When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 Where: Hillcrest Golf Course, 606 26th Ave SE, Jamestown Admission: $50 per person Details: Four-person team golf scramble to help with Brian Kunz medical bills. Contact: Jon Ruff, 252-4320

As family and friends organize benefits to help with medical bills, a Jamestown man is struggling through pneumonia as a setback to regaining speech and mobility following a heart attack.

Brian Kunz, a 60-yearold retired Cargill employee, is currently in a Sanford Health intensive care unit in Fargo, according to Kathy Greer, a sister-in-law. He had been undergoing speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy at Vibra Hospital in Fargo when the pneumonia occurred, she said.

Kunz and his wife, Nancy, were vacationing near Jackson, Wyo., on June 14 when he suffered an asthma attack in their hotel room. He was transported to a nearby hospital emergency room where he had a heart attack and was then transferred by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

“Brian’s heart stopped for 12 minutes,” Greer said. “He died and was brought back and hasn’t said a word since.”

The couple marked their 39th wedding anniversary at the hospital on June 23, according to their Caring-Bridge page. Brian underwent a tracheostomy procedure on June 27 before being moved to Vibra Hospital in Fargo, and has since been moved to Sanford Health.

The goal is for Kunz to improve and return to rehab, Greer said. He needs to slowly get off the ventilator and get moving again, she said.

Until the pneumonia, Kunz was very aware of his surroundings, she said. He can move his arms above his head and feed himself ice chips but he hasn’t eaten anything, she said.

“He gets frustrated,” Greer said. “But he knows us and loves us. He smiles and kisses.”

It’s a difficult setback for such an active man, she said. Kunz just had both knees replaced and enjoyed playing softball again and going hunting.

“The love of his life is golf,” Greer said. “He likes showing off his tan.”

The Kunzes have three grown children: Dylan, who lives in Bismarck, Danny and wife Megan live in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Amanda lives in the Twin Cities. The family is in Fargo together whenever possible.

“They are going to take this one day at a time,” Greer said. “Nancy says she loved that people are dropping in and sending notes. She says she can honestly feels the prayers that people are sending.”

The medical bills had already surpassed $1 million before Kunz was transferred to Fargo, she said. That is putting a lot of pressure on Nancy, who hasn’t even been home yet since this all happened, she said.

“This has had a huge impact on the family,” Greer said. “It’s a very tight-knit, close family. They are used to doing everything together and so this is very hard.”

