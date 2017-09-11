Man dies in truck-train crash

The crash occurred at 1:49 p.m., and involved a 74-year-old Hollandale, Minn., man who was coming from a custom combining operation at a nearby farm, the patrol said. The man was traveling south on 198th Street Northwest when he failed to yield for an eastbound Burlington Northern train and was struck on the passenger side of his 2015 Ford F350 pickup, the patrol said.

The pickup remained attached to the train that came to rest approximately 1 mile from the intersection of the crash. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported by Berthold Ambulance to Trinity Health in Minot. The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.