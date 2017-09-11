Woman dies in ATV crash

The crash occurred at 7:57 p.m. when Dylan Larocque, 18, of St. John, experienced mechanical problems with his 2004 Honda ATV and pulled onto the side of the westbound lane of Rolette County Road 43, about 1 1/2 miles northwest of St. John, the patrol said.

Barry Decoteau, 18, of St. John, also pulled over with his 2016 Polaris ATV to assist Decoteau with a tow, the patrol said.

The two ATVs were preparing to leave when they were both struck by a westbound 2013 Cadillac Escalade.

The 18-year-old woman passenger on Decoteau’s ATV died at the scene, the patrol said. Larocque suffered n o n l i f e - t h r e a t e n i n g injuries and was transported by Rolla Ambulance Service to Presentation Medical Center in Rolla.

Decoteau was not injured, the patrol said.

The Escalade driver, Kevin Borud, 59, and passenger Renne Murphy, 60, both of Minot, were not injured. They were both wearing seat belts.

This crash is under investigation by the patrol. Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, Rolla Police Department, St. John Fire Department and law enforcement of the Bureau of Indian Affairs also responded to the scene.