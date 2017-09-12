Power still out for part of Jamestown, rural areas

There were 2,772 customers without power initially but the southwest circuit was rerouted and brought back online, said Jeff Hoff, customer service manager for Otter Tail Power Co. The line will need to be repaired before the remaining customers in the northwest circuit are brought back online, he said.

“We were able to reroute and do some switching to pick up some customers, but we won’t get everybody back on until we get that line back up,” Hoff said.

Otter Tail workers are also patrolling northwest areas of Jamestown for other outage-related issues that have cause more isolated problems, he said. There are also customers in the southwest circuit without power because they are on the northwest circuit.

“Once we get that all pieced together then we should be able to get everyone back on,” Hoff said.

It is possible to have the line restored this afternoon but it is still too soon to give an estimate that could be wrong, he said. As of now most everything south of Newman Signs except for sporadic customers on the northwest circuit should have power, he said.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that a dump truck struck a power transmission line just north of Jamestown on U.S. Highway 281/52 at 10:10 a.m., according to Stutsman County Communications Center. Otter Tail workers were dispatched to the scene but a series of problems related to a downed high voltage transmission line “dominoed from there,” Hoff said.

“That is a transmission line with a main feed,” he said. “If you take out a main feed then it affects a large chunk of customers.”

Other communities served by the transmission line are still without power including rural areas of Gackle, Streeter, Medina, Windsor, Cleveland and Eldridge, Hoff said. Montpelier and Ypsilanti were without power but should also be up now after rerouting those circuits, he said.