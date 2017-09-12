In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 11:
* 72 traffic citations
* 36 traffic warnings
* 7 accidents investigated
* 11 criminal arrests
* 2 warrants served
* 8 crimes investigated
* 5 disturbance calls
* 77 public assistance calls
* 6 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 1:
* 1 accident
* 1 animal call
* 3 assist other agencies
* 10 civil process services
* 3 information reports
* 3 suspicious activity calls
* 8 security checks
* 4 warrants
* 1 traffic citation
* 6 traffic warnings
* 15 miscellaneous calls
* 33 calls for service