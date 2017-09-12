Search
    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 5:11 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 11:

    * 72 traffic citations

    * 36 traffic warnings

    * 7 accidents investigated

    * 11 criminal arrests

    * 2 warrants served

    * 8 crimes investigated

    * 5 disturbance calls

    * 77 public assistance calls

    * 6 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 1:

    * 1 accident

    * 1 animal call

    * 3 assist other agencies

    * 10 civil process services

    * 3 information reports

    * 3 suspicious activity calls

    * 8 security checks

    * 4 warrants

    * 1 traffic citation

    * 6 traffic warnings

    * 15 miscellaneous calls

    * 33 calls for service

