In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 12:
* 5 traffic citations
* 4 traffic warnings
* 1 parking ticket
* 1 juvenile referral
* 2 warrants served
* 2 crimes investigated
* 31 public assistance calls
* 1 animal call
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 12:
* 1 animal call
* 1 assist other agency
* 9 civil process services
* 2 information reports
* 1 suspicious activity call
* 1 security check
* 4 warrants
* 1 traffic warning
* 6 miscellaneous calls
* 26 calls for service