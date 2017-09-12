Search
    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 5:23 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 12:

    * 5 traffic citations

    * 4 traffic warnings

    * 1 parking ticket

    * 1 juvenile referral

    * 2 warrants served

    * 2 crimes investigated

    * 31 public assistance calls

    * 1 animal call

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 12:

    * 1 animal call

    * 1 assist other agency

    * 9 civil process services

    * 2 information reports

    * 1 suspicious activity call

    * 1 security check

    * 4 warrants

    * 1 traffic warning

    * 6 miscellaneous calls

    * 26 calls for service

