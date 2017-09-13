UJ receives highest ranking in ‘Best Colleges’

“The University of Jamestown is happy to be recognized as an educational leader in North Dakota,” said UJ President Robert Badal. “The top North Dakota ranking reflects our focus on student success.”

U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges” is the most recognized and popular of all college rankings. The report evaluates colleges and universities annually by assessing criteria such as peer assessment, graduation rate, student/faculty ratios, class size, alumni giving, and student testing scores. Categories are Regional Colleges, Regional Universities, National Universities and National Liberal Arts Colleges.