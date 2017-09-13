DUI checkpoint results released

The national campaign, Aug. 18-Sept. 4, produced 57 alcohol-related arrests with 49 driving under the influence arrests across North Dakota, according to NDDOT. Another 52 arrests or citations were for other alcohol-related violations such as minor in consumption or open container and 34 drug-related arrests.

More than 300 people have died in an alcohol-related crashes on North Dakota roads over five years.

For more information about traffic safety initiatives, visit ndcodefortheroad.org. View memorials of individuals who lost their life due to an impaired driver at ndcodefortheroad.org/memorial.