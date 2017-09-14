In the record
Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 14:
* 25 traffic citations
* 10 traffic warnings
* 1 parking ticket
* 4 accidents investigated
* 2 criminal arrests
* 3 crimes investigated
* 34 public assistance calls
* 4 animal calls
Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 14:
* 1 assist other agency
* 1 theft of property
* 1 controlled burn
* 16 civil process services
* 2 information reports
* 1 suspicious activity call
* 10 security checks
* 2 traffic hazards
* 4 transports
* 4 warrants
* 5 miscellaneous calls
* 47 calls for service