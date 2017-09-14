Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    In the record

    By Sun Staff Today at 5:05 p.m.

    Statistics for the Jamestown Police Department for Sept. 14:

    * 25 traffic citations

    * 10 traffic warnings

    * 1 parking ticket

    * 4 accidents investigated

    * 2 criminal arrests

    * 3 crimes investigated

    * 34 public assistance calls

    * 4 animal calls

    Statistics for the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 14:

    * 1 assist other agency

    * 1 theft of property

    * 1 controlled burn

    * 16 civil process services

    * 2 information reports

    * 1 suspicious activity call

    * 10 security checks

    * 2 traffic hazards

    * 4 transports

    * 4 warrants

    * 5 miscellaneous calls

    * 47 calls for service

    Explore related topics:NewslocalrecordsLaw enforcementjamestownstutsman county
    Advertisement