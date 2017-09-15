Jamestown police warn of possible school fundraising scam

Officer Andrew Staska said he was contacted Thursday evening by the principal of Washington Elementary School who was told by a Jamestown resident that an adult with children was asking people to donate money for playground equipment for Washington and Gussner elementary schools.

Staska said neither school is raising funds for playground equipment. He said when Jamestown Public Schools or any school in the district is raising funds for a project, it is done by selling something.

“They hold a spaghetti feed, or sell food or school clothing,” he said.

Staska said the person seeking donations was asking for cash only and had no brochure or flyer to explain the need for the donation.

Staska said if someone has questions about the legitimacy of a donation request for a school he or she should call the school and ask questions. He said people who have information on this incident should call the Jamestown Police Department at 252-2414.