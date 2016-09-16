Oil hits multi-week lows on glut worry; gasoline surges

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell by up to 2 percent on Friday to multi-week lows as swelling Iranian exports reinforced fears of a global glut, while gasoline rallied on refinery and pipeline outages.

Falling U.S. equity markets and a rising dollar also weighed on crude futures and other commodities denominated in the greenback.

Gasoline settled up 2 percent after outages on Colonial Pipeline's main gasoline line and in a key unit of BP Plc's refinery in Whiting, Indiana. The profit for turning crude into gasoline <1RBc1-Clc1> hit three-month highs and pump prices for the fuel rose as well.

Brent crude futures settled down 82 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $45.77 a barrel, hitting a two-week bottom of $45.48.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 88 cents, or 2 percent, to settle at $43.03 a barrel. WTI hit a five-week low of $42.74.

For the week, Brent fell 5 percent, while WTI lost 6 percent.

"Crude futures are taking on an increasingly bearish appearance," said Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based oil markets consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates.

For WTI, "this can potentially expedite our expected trip south to the $39 area," he said.

Oil slumped after a source familiar with Iran's tanker loading schedules said the third-biggest OPEC producer raised crude exports to more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, nearing pre-sanctions levels.

Iran and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia have been raising exports despite the approaching Sept. 26-28 meeting in Algeria, where the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers are set to discuss an oil production freeze. Most market participants are skeptical a deal will be reached.

There are also signs of returning output from Nigeria and Libya, where crude exports have been hampered by conflict and unrest.