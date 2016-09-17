Prairie Business opens nominations

Prairie Business magazine is accepting nominations for its annual 40 Under 40 list, which recognizes 40 of the top business professionals under the age of 40 in the Dakotas and western Minnesota. Submissions will be accepted through the magazine’s website — prairiebusinessmagazine.com — through Oct. 14. Results will be published in the December issue of the magazine.

Prairie Business is looking for young professionals who are making significant impacts in their chosen professions, industries and communities. Nominees can be entrepreneurs, industry experts, executives or nonprofit or community leaders. Previous honorees have included business owners, patent holders, venture capitalists, corporate executives, economic developers and community trendsetters.

To be eligible for the award, nominees must be 39 or younger on Dec. 31, 2016. Past winners of the award are not eligible. Nomination submissions must include a brief biography of the candidate’s accomplishments and career history.

To submit nominations for the list, visit http://www.prairiebusinessmagazine.com/40-under-40. Nominations are currently being accepted and can be submitted through Oct. 14.