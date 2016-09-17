Two Fort Worth, Texas police officers were shot on Friday when they responded to a suicide call at a home on the south side of the city, police said.

One of the officers was shot multiple times while the other was shot once and suffered minor injuries when the round struck his protective vest, Fort Worth Police Department Marc Povero told a news conference aired on a local NBC affiliate.

The police department said on Twitter that both officers, who were not identified, were in a stable condition and one was to be released from the hospital early on Saturday.

Povero said the officers had responded at about 8:30 p.m. local time to a possible suicide at a home on the city's south side, where they found an unresponsive individual who was shot in the head.

The officers then went to find a witness in the backyard where they encountered an individual in a shed who opened fire on them. The offices returned gunfire and wounded the individual, Povero said.

The suspect died, the NBC affiliate reported. Police did not identify the officers, the suspect or the individual shot inside the home.