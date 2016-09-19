Florida Governor Rick Scott on Monday said there have been no locally transmitted cases of Zika virus in the Wynwood area of Miami in the past 45 days, but urged greater federal funding to stem any spread of the mosquito-borne virus that can cause serious birth defects.

"Everybody should be coming back here and enjoying themselves," Scott said at a press conference in Miami. "We had an issue, everybody took it seriously and we solved it."

The trendy Wynwood neighborhood in July became the site of the first reported locally transmitted cases of the disease in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised pregnant women and their sexual partners who are worried about potential exposure to consider avoiding travel to Miami. The agency is expected later on Monday to update its travel guidance and offer advice on other matters related to Zika virus.

The virus can cause serious birth defects in babies of infected pregnant women, most notably small brain size, called microcephaly.

Although no new locally transmitted cases have been reported in the Wynwood area for the past six weeks, Scott said the U.S. government needs to approve spending to arrest any future spread of the virus in Florida and elsewhere, including mosquito abatement, education and testing for Zika.