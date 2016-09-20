European feeds-Prices ease after rally, U.S. harvest eyed

PARIS - Prices on Europe's livestock meal market fell on Tuesday as overnight weakness in both U.S. soymeal and the euro halted the previous day's rally, with traders awaiting a clearer picture of the rain-hit U.S. soybean harvest.

European prices had risen sharply on Monday in reaction to a pre-weekend jump in Chicago soy futures after showers in the U.S. Midwest raised the risk of harvest delays and crop damage as farmers start gathering what had been forecast to be a record large U.S. crop.

But a lower close for Chicago soymeal on Monday and strength in the dollar against the euro pressured European meal prices on Tuesday, brokers said.

In Europe, Argentine high protein soymeal for October/December delivery was offered down $2 from Monday at $374 a tonne CIF Rotterdam. Brazilian high protein soymeal for October/December was marked down $4 to $402 a tonne CIF Rotterdam.

There was talk of soymeal trades for spot delivery along the Rhine but no confirmed details, traders said.

The run-up to the U.S. soybean harvest has encouraged buyers to hold out for lower prices, but rain last week and more showers forecast next week have raised concern about last-minute snags.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop report on Monday that 4 percent of the soybean crop had been harvested by Sunday, slightly behind last year's pace and the average over the past five years.

EU rapeseed meal was also marked down, with October delivery offered 1 euro lower at 189 euros a tonne, FOB Lower Rhine.

Some deals were reported in rapeseed meal, which traded at 200 euros a tonne for November/January delivery and 197 euros a tonne for August/October delivery next year. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Michael Hogan; Editing by Susan Fenton)