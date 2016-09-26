Gunman injures several in Houston; suspect shot by police

HOUSTON - Several people were injured by a shooter in Houston, Texas, on Monday and the suspect was shot by police officers, the Houston Police Department said on its Twitter feed.

Local media reports said the incident took place by a strip mall, where the gunman was firing upon vehicles. At least seven people were injured, the reports said.

"At this time, the shooting scene is believed to be contained," the city said on its emergency page.

People who were shot by the suspect were transported to area hospitals and the exact extent of their injuries was not yet known, Houston police said.

A police bomb squad was dispatched to the area to investigate a vehicle, Fox 26 TV reported.

Live video streams showed the presence of numerous police cars and ambulances in the area. There were also a few vehicles seen with bullet holes.